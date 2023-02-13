(COLORADO SPRINGS) — She’s been called the ‘Queen of Romantic Humor:’ Meghan Quinn is a #1 Amazon and USA Today Bestselling Author, wife, adoptive mother, and peanut butter lover.

Quinn brings readers the perfect combination of heart, humor, and heat in every book! The romantic comedy and contemporary romance author sat down with Loving Living Local host Nova to share her latest books.

Quinn has over 60 titles, releasing up to 6 titles annually, totaling over a million words written. She just released her first book of 2023, “A Long Time Coming,” which is already a bestselling title on Amazon’s Best Sellers Lists. Her best seller is “A Not So Meet Cute.”

Meghan connects with her readers and gives a behind-the-scenes look at her life as an author and mother on her TikTok and Instagram – make sure you’re following her to stay current on her releases and events, even get first looks at what she’s currently working on.