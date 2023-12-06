(SPONSORED) — Loving Living Local kicked it at 9Round Kickboxing to get healthy for the holidays!

9Round gives you a 30 minute instructor-led full-body circuit training workout designed by certified professionals. You’ll punch. You’ll kick. And you’ll sweat. Then you’ll walk away ready to tackle anything.

9Round has two locations serving Southern Colorado, including 4337 Centennial Boulevard and 1001 South Tejon Street.

For more information visit 9Round.com.

Bring an unwrapped toy to either location now through Dec. 16 to receive a one-day workout pass. Toys will be donated to the Christmas Unlimited toy drive.