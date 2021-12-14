Get grillin’ with Texas Roadhouse this holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS - A powerful storm system moving out of southern California and into the southern Rockies will mean snow, strong winds and high fire danger for southern Colorado.

Very strong and potentially damaging winds are becoming more likely on Wednesday. West winds gusting to 60 to 80 m.p.h. are possible with the potential for a few gusts beyond that. These wind speeds could bring down some tree branches and could cause some power outages. Blowing dust will also be possible, particularly in open areas. Travel will be difficult for lightweight and high profile vehicles.