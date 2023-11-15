(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Get fueled for game day with Decent Pizza Co., which offers Detroit-style pizza with fresh flavors and from-scratch pizza dough. They’re serving up a touchdown-worthy football special for just $45, which includes two pizzas, an order of wings, and a salad. Will Merwin, Director of Cuisine, visits Loving Living Local to share how, with the help of Decent Pizza Co., there is no longer any need to miss a big play while slaving away in the kitchen.

Check out their full pizza menu at decentpizza.co and get your deep dish on today!