Get dancer legs with these barre moves you can do at home! Playful fitness is running a sale now through October 31st, where you can get $100 off a package! Go online to www.playfulfitness.org to get signed up.
by: Mia AtkinsPosted: / Updated:
Get dancer legs with these barre moves you can do at home! Playful fitness is running a sale now through October 31st, where you can get $100 off a package! Go online to www.playfulfitness.org to get signed up.
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.