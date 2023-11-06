(SPONSORED) — The 7th Annual Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce (SCWCC) business magazine is in the works.

The magazine features articles and information about SCWCC members and the chamber’s involvement in the community. With a loyal audience and reach of well over 100,000 print and digital impressions, this magazine speaks to a targeted group of mainly women.

If you are interested in your business or organization being featured in the magazine email info@scwcc.com or call 719-442-2000 for details.

Learn more today at scwcc.com.