Get connected with the local sports buzz and events

Brittnee Brooks, iHeart Media, is here this morning to fill us in on all things happening in the world of sports. Be sure to catch Brittnee on social media: @TheRealBBrooks
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
Brittnee Brooks, iHeart Media, is here this morning to fill us in on all things happening in the world of sports. Be sure to catch Brittnee on social media: @TheRealBBrooks
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.