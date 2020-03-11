Get better arch support from the Good Feet Store

Spring Break is right around the corner. If you're planning on traveling, or enjoying a hot day by the pool, Dee Cortez is here to show you some must-have products perfect for your Spring Break.

Who knew the perfect beach towel existed? Incredibly compact, absorbent, and fast-drying, the secret to not bringing the beach home with you is in these stylish towels! The original sand-free beach towel, each towel is made with exclusive absorblite fabric so the sand does not stick to the towel. Ingenious! Available in single and double sizes in over 40 gorgeous designs. Get more information HERE