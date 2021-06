Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

With a variety of routes that will make travel easier, the Colorado Springs Airport is hoping more travelers fly local this summer season!

And Southwest Airlines added another dot to their footprint in Colorado earlier this year, now bringing some competition to the Colorado Springs Airport.

For more information about Colorado’s small airport head to www.FlyCOS.com.