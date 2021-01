Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Turn your art inspiration into a beautiful mosaic nightlight. This morning, we are joined by the creative team from Shattered Glass Restored.

Cathy Tomovich, Owner, shows us some simple steps to make a signature art piece. She also explains how you can take an art class virtually or in person.

To learn more, visit their Facebook page: Shattered Glass Restored Upcycled Mosaics