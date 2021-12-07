Get ahead of peripheral neuropathy with help from True North Neuropathy

(KXAN) — If you haven't finished the first episode of HBO Max's "Sex and the City" revival "And Just Like That," read no further. If you have, you already know what the spoiler is.

While the premiere episode catches audiences up with now middle-aged characters Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis), it also threw a big wrench in main character Carrie's comfortable life.