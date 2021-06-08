Get a taste of a Havana night in Colorado Springs

PUEBLO, Colo. -- Pueblo Police are asking for help searching for a suspect involved in shooting an off-duty firefighter on Sunday.

On June 6, 2021 at approximately 12:25 a.m., Pueblo police officers responded to an address in the 100 block of N. Main Street regarding a shooting that had just occurred. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.