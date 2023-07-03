Simple Body products pack as many high-quality nutrients, antioxidants, plant extracts, botanicals, and natural extracts as possible. Jewels Burdick, Simple Body owner, appeared on Loving Living Local to teach us how to protect our skin in the SOCO summer sun.

After a family health care scare, Burdick took a close look at the products she was using and discovered they were loaded with toxins, endocrine disrupters, fillers, chemicals, and carcinogenic ingredients. After endless searching for natural products that worked and were affordable, her search finally led her into her own kitchen to begin creating a complete line of clean beauty products. Years of intense research, formulating and development have led to Simple Body.

For more information visit simplebodyproducts.com.