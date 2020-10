Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The sixth year of Boo on the Bridge at the Royal Gorge Bridge and Park may look a bit different this year with COVID-10 protocols, but there is still tons of fun to be had!

Gail Conroy talks about how they’re keeping this annual event safe and why kids won’t want to miss out on this trick-or-treating event.

For more information, go to: https://royalgorgebridge.com/events/boo-at-the-bridge/