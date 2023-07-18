(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Rolling into the week with something good. The all-new Rock N Roll Sushi brought delicious menu items for Loving Living Local ahead of the grand opening! Franchisee Owner Kyle Gerstner and his team spoke with Host Nova about the VIP weekend and what to expect for Monday’s Grand Opening at the new Colorado Springs location.

Monday was the grand opening of Rock N Roll Sushi and a VIP fundraiser was held over the weekend to benefit Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center. The Sushi surge in Colorado Springs isn’t letting up, so we’re raising a chopstick to the newest spot in town, Rock N Roll Sushi!

For a look at the entire new menu, head to rocknrollsushi.com.