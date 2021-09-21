George Lopez Tacos are now in Colorado Springs

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

We all know George Lopez the comedian, right? We’ve seen his acting skills both on television and in films, but he’s also a very successful restauranteur!

Lopez has rolled out his delivery-only taquerias, through a partnership with virtual restaurant leader Nextbite. George Lopez Tacos are available in 80 locations Nationwide and they’re available right here in Colorado Springs! In fact, they’re available in many locations in Colorado.

To get your hands on these authentic street tacos, call 888-429-0739 or go to LopezTacos.com

Watch the videos to find out how you can win 10,000 dollars by sampling George’s tacos which will be available for a limited time in his food truck! .