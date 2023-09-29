(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This weekend, get ready to ignite your excitement because, for the first time, the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party™ is in town at the Broadmoor World Arena! This one-of-a-kind show features not just your favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks but spectacular laser light shows, toy giveaways, and more. Krista Witiak meets with some drivers about how they are gearing up for an electrifying weekend!

The Crash Zone Pre-Show Party is open to fans 2 1/2 hours before each showtime. It offers exclusive access to the Hot Wheels teams and provides an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition.

Tickets are on sale on the Broadmoor World Arena’s website and range in price from $14 to $69 plus applicable fees. Tickets can also be purchased at hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com.