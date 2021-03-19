Gather Mountain Blooms partners with Venetucci Farm to host flower workshops, a weekly flower stand, and more!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Venetucci Farm, a community icon placed under conservation easement in 2006 with Colorado Public Lands and managed by PPCF, has entered into a five-year lease with Gather Mountain Blooms, an urban flower farm.

Using sustainable growing practices, flowers will range from old fashioned heirlooms to Colorado mountain blooms and incorporate many herbs and grasses. Gather Mountain Blooms will host on-farm flower workshops, farm tours and a weekly flower stand.

Gather Mountain Blooms is run by three sisters, Owner Nikki McComsey, Leah Remacle (Design & Events Manager) and Abby Remacle (Farming & Operations).

Leah Remacle, Abby Remacle, and Nikki McComsey

On May 11 and 15, Venetucci Farm is hosting a Community Tour for those interested in visiting the Farm. Click HERE to sign up.