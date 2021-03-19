Gather Mountain Blooms partners with Venetucci Farm to host flower workshops, a weekly flower stand, and more!

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Venetucci Farm, a community icon placed under conservation easement in 2006 with Colorado Public Lands and managed by PPCF, has entered into a five-year lease with Gather Mountain Blooms, an urban flower farm. 

Using sustainable growing practices, flowers will range from old fashioned heirlooms to Colorado mountain blooms and incorporate many herbs and grasses. Gather Mountain Blooms will host on-farm flower workshops, farm tours and a weekly flower stand.

Gather Mountain Blooms is run by three sisters, Owner Nikki McComsey, Leah Remacle (Design & Events Manager) and Abby Remacle (Farming & Operations).

Leah Remacle, Abby Remacle, and Nikki McComsey

On May 11 and 15, Venetucci Farm is hosting a Community Tour for those interested in visiting the Farm.  Click HERE to sign up.

>>Click here to register for flower workshops and events with Gather Mountain Blooms!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Mia Atkins

Follow Amber Jo Cooper

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Mia Atkins

Follow Amber Jo Cooper

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Mia Atkins