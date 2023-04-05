(SPONSORED) Gasper Law Group is a top law firm in Southern Colorado that provides representation for family law, divorce, and criminal defense cases.

Justin Sobojinski, Director of Business Development at Gasper Law, appeared on Loving Living Local to explain how their legal experts support servicemembers, their families, and veterans in our community. He said, “special military pricing is the least we can do for our service members. In fact, two of our attorneys are veterans and we are so lucky to have them.”

Gasper Law Group helps their clients by offering invaluable advice, performing excellent legal work, and advocating zealously fort their clients in court.

Visit www.gasperlaw.com for more information.