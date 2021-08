Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Garage Kings is the Presenting Sponsor for the Pueblo Home Show in downtown Pueblo this weekend at the Pueblo Convention Center.

Brandon Lott, manager at Garage Kings, will speak about his custom epoxy garage flooring. Garage Kings is a proud Presenting Sponsor for the Home Show.

Pueblo Home Show

Friday, Noon to 6pm

Saturday, 10am to 5pm

Sunday, 11am to 4pm

For more details on the Pueblo Home Show, click here: Pueblo Home Show