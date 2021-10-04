Fuzzy’s goes big celebrating National Taco Day with $1.50 tacos

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

It’s National Taco Day… also known as a BEAUTIFUL day for taco lovers. Even if you’re not a taco fan, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has something for everyone. Food and drinks for kids, adults, meat lovers, fish lovers, breakfast lovers, dinner lovers, you name it! Fuzzy’s has it.



Better yet, for National Taco Day, Fuzzy’s has select tacos for $1.50 only.



So, head over to Fuzzy’s, sit back and enjoy drinks and tacos galore on this Taco [Monday], a.k.a, National Taco Day.



For more information, head to Fuzzy’s website.

Enjoy your tacos on a Fuzzy’s patio with a FuzzyRita or an ice-cold schooner of beer. Special National Taco Day pricing is valid when you dine in, and will be available for takeout and online orders placed through the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop website and app at select locations.

Fuzzy Taco Shop’s signature Baja tacos are served on the guests’ choice of tortilla, and are made with choice of protein including shredded chicken, seasoned ground beef, shredded brisket, spicy pork, grilled veggies, and the new fried avocado, and their signature garlic sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, cilantro and feta. Fuzzy’s breakfast tacos feature the guest’s choice of eggs, cheese, bacon, chorizo, and potatoes.

