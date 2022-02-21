Funky Little Theater Company presents “HONKY TONK HISSY FIT”

The opening of Funky Little Theater company’s HONKY TONK HISSY FIT is making its way to the Westside Community Center. The award-winning Funky Little Theater Company is bringing together (most of) the cast and crew of A DOUBLEWIDE, TEXAS CHRISTMAS for a ridiculously silly sequel!
Gerrie Walker-Champe is back at it directing; she joined Nova with a couple of actors to talk more about the comedy and why people should see it.
Get tickets and see showtimes at www.funkylittletheater.org or by calling 719-471-4462.