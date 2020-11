Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The Funky Little Theater is excited about their upcoming live production of “Apples in Winter”, at their new home at Westside Community Center.

This is the first show since being shutdown in March, and it is also a one-woman show, led by a female playwright. To learn more, visit: FunkyLittleTheater.org