Fun times in Pueblo, we are live from Pueblo Mall

Maria is out live this morning in Pueblo. She is checking out Pueblo Mall and all the cool things they have. Altitude Trampoline Park is a great place to take the kids while you shop! Take a look.
To learn more, visit: ShopPuebloMall.com
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
Maria is out live this morning in Pueblo. She is checking out Pueblo Mall and all the cool things they have. Altitude Trampoline Park is a great place to take the kids while you shop! Take a look.
To learn more, visit: ShopPuebloMall.com
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.