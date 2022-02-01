Full Board Charcuterie talks Valentine’s Day treats to share with your sweetheart

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Valentine’s Day is just 14 days away and if you’re looking for something tasty to share with your sweetheart Full Board Charcuterie has you covered! Deanna Voss joined the Loving Living Local team to talk about what they’re offering this V-day.

The Valentine’s Box contains:

Brie cut into a heart shape with raspberries & cherry sauce

Tomato & Basil

Monterrey Jack

Sawatch Aged Gouda

Cranberry Goat Cheese

Spanish Manchego

Genoa

Prosciutto

Peppadew Peppers

Grapes

Strawberries

Chocolates

Spiced Pecans

Crackers

Order yours now or book an event by clicking here: www.fullboardcos.com.