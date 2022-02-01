Full Board Charcuterie talks Valentine’s Day treats to share with your sweetheart

Valentine’s Day is just 14 days away and if you’re looking for something tasty to share with your sweetheart Full Board Charcuterie has you covered! Deanna Voss joined the Loving Living Local team to talk about what they’re offering this V-day.
The Valentine’s Box contains:
- Brie cut into a heart shape with raspberries & cherry sauce
- Tomato & Basil
- Monterrey Jack
- Sawatch Aged Gouda
- Cranberry Goat Cheese
- Spanish Manchego
- Genoa
- Prosciutto
- Peppadew Peppers
- Grapes
- Strawberries
- Chocolates
- Spiced Pecans
- Crackers
Order yours now or book an event by clicking here: www.fullboardcos.com.