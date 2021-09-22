Fulfill your holiday gift needs with Hidemasters Leather

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

September is the perfect time to start thinking about holiday gifts, especially if you’re considering special orders for your loved ones. Hidemasters Leather has quality, handcrafted products already available for pickup in store, as well as the ability to customize special orders. Keni Mac stopped by their location at Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs to check out all their handcrafted leather goods.

Head to their website to get your holiday order in now!
CLICK HERE: Hidemasters Leather

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak