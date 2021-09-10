Fuel up for fall with new flavors at Dunkin’

Dunkin’ isn’t waiting until October to bring out the pumpkin, so all you Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and
Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte lovers, listen up because there is even more to enjoy at Dunkin’ this fall with Dunkin’s Pumpkin bakery menu items!

DD Perks® Members exclusively in Colorado Springs start the season off right with a sweet deal from Dunkin’, where you can enjoy your favorite fall drinks all season long.

Fall isn’t just for Pumpkin! You can also enjoy other seasonal flavors all season long with the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich and Maple Sugar Snackin’ Bacon!

For more information, head to dunkindonuts.com.

