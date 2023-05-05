Local cheerleaders are competing at the national level this week.

Front Range Elite Cheer (FREC) athletes and families shared photos with

Loving Living Local of their adventures at the All-Star World Cheerleading

Championships in Orlando.

Some 20,000 cheerleaders are expected to compete. FREC has athletes of all

ages in several divisions competing against gyms from all around the world.

Front Range Elite Cheer is the longest running competitive cheer program

in Colorado Springs, with over a decade of experience.

We’re CHEERING you on FREC! Good luck.

