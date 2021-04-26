From summer camp to pet parades, Valley Christian Academy is keeping little ones learning and growing!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Valley Christian Academy is enrolling now for fall, but they’ve also got a variety of ways for you and your little ones to stay busy this summer.

Their summer program runs for 8 weeks from June through July, with classes for students from 2 years old to 5th grade. The program is structured week by week, with flexible scheduling to fit your summer plans.

You can also join VCA’s 4-Legged Pet Parade, a family-friendly event happening May 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Colorado Springs!

Locations:

9355 Peaceful Valley Rd. Colorado Springs, CO 80925

3685 New Center Pt. Colorado Springs, CO 80922

640 Manitou Blvd. Colorado Springs, CO 80904

For more information head to valleychristianacademy.school.