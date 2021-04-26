From summer camp to pet parades, Valley Christian Academy is keeping little ones learning and growing!

Valley Christian Academy is enrolling now for fall, but they’ve also got a variety of ways for you and your little ones to stay busy this summer.
Their summer program runs for 8 weeks from June through July, with classes for students from 2 years old to 5th grade. The program is structured week by week, with flexible scheduling to fit your summer plans.
You can also join VCA’s 4-Legged Pet Parade, a family-friendly event happening May 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Colorado Springs!
Locations:
RESTORATION – FOUNTAIN
- 9355 Peaceful Valley Rd. Colorado Springs, CO 80925
FRIENDSHIP – COLORADO SPRINGS
- 3685 New Center Pt. Colorado Springs, CO 80922
LIVING HOPE – COLORADO SPRINGS
- 640 Manitou Blvd. Colorado Springs, CO 80904
For more information head to valleychristianacademy.school.