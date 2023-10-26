(SPONSORED) – Wild Connections protects and restores wild nature and public lands across the watersheds of the Arkansas and South Platte Rivers in central Colorado.

These are recognized as the ancestral lands of the Ute, Cheyenne, Arapaho and other indigenous peoples. President and board member Jim Lockhart & Kristin Skoog joined Loving Living Local host Nova in the studio.

Connecting Wildernesses and roadless areas in a landscape-wide wildlands network across the central Rockies benefits migratory animals, rare plant communities, clean water resources for urban and mountain communities, local economies, quiet recreation, historic and cultural locations, scenic vistas and spiritual values.

Wild Connections are also part of the Give! Campaign 2023, which sparks philanthropy across generations and lifts up neighbors through the invaluable work of nonprofits. For more information about Wild Connections and how you can be involved head to the website.