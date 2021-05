Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Dee Tacko offering Memorial Day specials throughout the entire day and has a treat for guests that’ll last all summer.

Any military personnel who shows up in uniform or presents a military ID will receive half off their meal on Monday the 31st.

Want to take your dog along when you eat out? Well, Dee Tacko is making it easier; their patio is going dog-friendly this summer!

For more information head to dee-tacko.com.