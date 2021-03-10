From hair to lash extensions: Daydreams Salon has it all!

It’s Remarkable Women Week and we are highlighting women-owned businesses and honoring women right here in our communities.
Daydreams Salon is owned by Deana Ruzicka. Book online here.
by: Amber Jo CooperPosted: / Updated:
Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.
It’s Remarkable Women Week and we are highlighting women-owned businesses and honoring women right here in our communities.
Daydreams Salon is owned by Deana Ruzicka. Book online here.