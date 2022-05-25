A home isn’t a home without love. That’s why Touch of Love Florist provides fresh flowers, fresh fudge, unique jewelry, home décor gifts, and so much more… in one place. Shae Hilburn, the owner of Touch of Love Florist, truly puts a touch of love into everything that is in her store.



Better yet, we can all have a Touch of Love in our homes for just $40 per year. Touch of Love Florist provides fresh flowers every single month for an entire year for only $40. Yes, that is only $40 for the entire year not a month. You receive discounts in store for being a member as well. It is great for a lower budget gift, an addition to a gift that you needed that extra special touch, or even just for yourself to enjoy monthly.



Get your own Touch of Love >>right here <<