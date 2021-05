Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

It’s graduation season and this years ceremonies looked a lot different than last years, in fact it was pretty close to normal.

Dee Cortez’s son Frankie, graduated from Air Academy High School Wednesday, and we got a look at what other families can expect as graduation ceremonies continue this week.

Congratulations to the Class of 2021! You worked hard this year and we’re so proud of you!