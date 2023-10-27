(COLORADO SPRINGS) — COATI and Atlas Restaurant Group have partnered with Cave Productions to present you “Wrong Turn” – an exhilarating haunted maze in downtown Colorado Springs. The experience lasts 15-30 minutes and promises to keep your heart pounding as you navigate 10,000 square feet of frights and sights.

Starting and ending at COATI, this spine-tingling adventure is sure to leave you breathless and begging for more. Krista Witiak connected with team leaders about the haunted maze and takes a look at downtown’s newest attraction.

Your admission kicks off on the Taphouse’s rooftop bar, where a seasonal pop-up, the Harvest Bar, awaits with quintessential autumn offerings, including pumpkins for purchase, rustic hay bales, and fall-themed cocktails.

Tickets are $35 and include access to a harvest-themed pop-up bar, admission to the haunted maze, and a cocktail, mocktail, or pumpkin to take home. For more information visit coatiuprise.com/wrongturn.