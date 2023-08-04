(Sponsored) — Wirewood Station were this week’s Friday Feelz artist to visit the Production Point studios.

Band leader Michelle Edwards and the boys took time away from recording their new album, which is coming out very soon. The album is actually being recorded at Production Point with sound engineer Dan Buckley.

The new album will feature 16 original songs and will be on all streaming services this fall.

The band loves to keep busy and average 185 gigs a year all along the front range and in the mountains. Wirewood Station have upcoming shows Notes Bar:

Aug. 5 Cripple Creek – Music at the Depot -2 – 6 p.m.

Aug. 9 Monument – Concert in the Park – 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 11 Black Forest – Biergarten 6:30 p.m.

For more information about Wirewood station and the shows they have coming up head to the website.