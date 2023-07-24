(SPONSORED) — Songwriter Tensas took us into the weekend live from our new Friday Feelz stage on today’s show.

Every Friday we will be going live from Production Point Studios in Colorado Springs to bring you local Colorado musicians. Production Point is also home to the Rocky Mountain Quiz Kids which airs on SoCoCW and has a fully equipped soundstage and recording studios.

Tensas joined Loving Living Local host Nova and played a TV exclusive of the latest single “Carnival” which was released today worldwide on all streaming outlets.

Tensas is excited to announce that Analogue Records down in Pueblo will be featuring one of the songs from his latest album on a compilation album on Vinyl which they’re releasing this Fall, alongside other popular bands from around Colorado.

There will be a few shows you can catch Tensas this Fall, the band will be performing in Pueblo to play at the Pueblopalooza Music and Arts Festival on September 30th.

As well as Friday Feelz you will also love our newest musical adventure The Encore. This will not only feature local artists but we will be going next level to bring you some touring acts as well coming through town.

Watch out for the sessions coming to Fox21news.com