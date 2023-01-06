(SPONSORED) — What better way to start the new year and the first Friday Feelz of 2023 than kicking off with Leftover Salmon banjo player, singer, and songwriter Andy Thorn? Not only was he the first music artist of 2023 on Loving Living Local, but it was also the first time Friday Feelz was on location at Notes Bar.

Friday Feelz will be featuring Colorado music talent on location at the Notes Bar stage twice a month. The venue features live music weekly and has a fantastic food and drink menu, with brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The talented Andy Thorn joined Loving Living Local host Nova on stage at Notes Bar, chatting about his video, which went viral worldwide, and performed tracks on his banjo. Andy shared that Leftover Salmon was recently inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame 2022 in Boulder last year.

In 2021, he was playing an improvised banjo tune to a wild fox in his backyard when his wife caught the whole thing on video. The video made headlines around the world. Soon, Andy was interviewed on the Kelly Clarkson Show and A&E’s Neighborhood Wars. Even NPR’s Political Gabfest discussed the video. A New York Times writer called it “a moment plucked from Aesop.”

For all the latest music information and to see his video, head to Andy Thorn’s website.