(SPONSORED) — Friday Feelz introduced Jeremy Facknitz who is an award-winning, touring singer-songwriter who makes his home in Colorado Springs. Jeremy released the first single off his new album today called “As Of This Morning” which is available on all streaming outlets.

Jeremy joined Loving Living Local host Nova on the Notes Bar stage performing the latest single LIVE. The band have the full album release coming out in March to look out for.

Nova also caught up with Julie Riley from Notes Bar, who are offering 10% off your total bill if you mention “Loving Living Local Friday Feelz” each Friday. The venue has weekly LIVE music, as well as a wide selection of food and drink options for everyone to experience.

For more information about Notes Bar and Jeremy Facknitz, head to their websites.