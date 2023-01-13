(SPONSORED) — What do you get when you put a Classical Violinist (now fiddle player), a couple of Bluegrass Guitarists, and a Jazz Bassist in the same room — Award-winning WireWood Station.

Loving Living Local Host Nova, caught up with the band on the ‘Friday Feelz Notes Bar’ stage Friday morning, Jan. 13.

Wirewood Station was voted “Best Acoustic Band in Colorado” at the Rocky Mountain Music Festival and voted “Best Band in Colorado Springs” by Gazette readers for four years.

The group has also been nominated for “Best Band in Colorado Springs” for 2023!

Wirewood Station has a benefit concert for Tri-Lakes Cares coming up next month, with all proceeds, including a painted violin auction, going directly to families in need.

The Benefit Concert for Tri-Lakes Cares will take place at Boot Barn Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Tickets can be purchased here: www.BootBarnHall.com.

For more information on Wirewood Station, just head to the band’s website.