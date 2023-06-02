(Colorado)

Kid Astronaut is a time and dimension traveling musician whose blend of Hip Hop/R&B, Jazz and Punk music entertains and delights the new and current members of his fanbase THE ALIENS.

Kid Astronaut joined Loving Living Local hosts Nova and Jen on the Friday Feelz stage on Friday, June 2.

In 2023 – Kid Astronaut is continuing to release new engaging content and music that fans can dance to, cry to, sing to and overall enjoy.

For all the details about Kid Astronaut head to his website kidastronautuniverse.com

Kid Astronaut’s new singles “Forget Me Not” and “Konami,” with Denver-based production duo +Ultra (Plus Ultra) and “F-50,” is produced by DMDtheproducer from Latin hip hop/pop band 2MX2.