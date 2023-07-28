(SPONSORED) — Multi-talented Nikki Giron gave FOX21 a musical treat Friday morning live from our Friday Feelz stage at Production Point studios in Colorado Springs.

Nikki Giron is from Colorado and performs with her partner Addison Slone, bringing the Jazz and R&B influences into her music. Her biggest influence from a young age was Elvis, with Nikki still watching clips of Elvis for inspiration throughout her music career.

Nikki is looking to release new music later this year and gave us a TV exclusive of two brand new tracks on Friday Feelz. For all the music information, live shows and to learn more about Nikki Giron, head to her website