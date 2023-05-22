(SPONSORED) — Red Moon Rounder was this week’s Notes Bar Friday Feelz artists on Loving Living Local.

The band joined Jen in the studio, performing two tracks from their new album. The quintet is very excited to be performing at the Meadowgrass Music Festival 2023, playing alongside some of their favorite musicians.

Band members; Justin O’Connell (singer, main songwriter, guitar), Blake Goodwin (drummer), Tabitha Reule (fiddle, harmony vocals), and Bart Wachtler (lead guitar/keys), worked on the latest album in Justin’s basement, who build out a recording space at home.

For all the details on Red Moon Rounder and the new album head to the band’s website, linked above.