(COLORADO) — Taylor Hughes AKA pure xtc, just released a new song, “Lighter,” this week coupled with a Denver show at the Black Buzzard on Thursday evening, May 25.

Taylor spoke with Loving Living Local host Nova about the song which was written in January.

The winter blues were hitting hard and Taylor could feel herself starting to shut down. It’s the perspective of trying to deal with your depression and trying not to pull the people/person you love down with you.

This summer pure xtc will be touring the Pacific Northwest, along with hopes to play some festivals again this summer and keep releasing music that feels meaningful to her.

For more information on pure xtc head to Instagram & Twitter @purextcmusic.