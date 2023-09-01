(SPONSORED) — Friday Feelz was brought back to FOX21 studios this morning with the amazing sound of JJ Sharpe. JJ Sharpe is celebrating releasing a brand new single called ” Notice Me” which is available on all streaming outlets. JJ Sharpe caught up with Loving Living Local host Nova speaking about the new single and the exciting projects happening in the local community with Anthem Music.

JJ Sharpe was joined by piano player Justin Gregory who will be joining JJ Sharpe at the Best Of the West Wing fest at the Mining Museum on September 16th. For all the information on JJ Sharpe with his release news plus shows coming up head to the website.