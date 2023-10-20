(SPONSORED) — Music trio, Holdfast, is getting ready to head out on tour around the U.S. in December and took time away from rehearsals to join Loving Living Local for Friday Feelz.

Charlie, Tommy, and Mikey Maddocks of the Denver-based, alternative-rock band Holdfast, have quickly taken the U.S. and U.K. by storm with their energetic, captivating live show and introspective songwriting.

Beginning touring in 2022, this band of brothers took on the U.S. with their own headline tour in the summer and joined Red Rum Club for both their U.S. National tour and U.K. tour.

On May 15, 2023, Holdfast opened for Dermot Kennedy at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre with an unforgettable show and then hit the road for the summer on their own headline tour.

Holdfast is a must-see band for fans of The Killers, Coldplay, Muse, The 1975, U2, and Bad Suns. These three brothers will be selling out stadiums of their own someday soon.

Holdfast is definitely one to watch! Make sure to check out the brand new EP, “Break Outta The Mold,” on all streaming outlets.