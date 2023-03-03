(SPONSORED) — This week’s Notes Bar Friday Feelz brought Colorado music duo, Interrobang, into the Loving Living Local studio.

The band is putting all the finishing touches on their debut album, which will be coming out later this spring. Singer, Kiera Lynn, and guitarist, Jacob Blackwell, joined Loving Living Local host Nova and performed two acoustic tracks from the new album.

The band has many local shows coming up with all the information on its website where they will be keeping you up to date with all the album news.