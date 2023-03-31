(Sponsored)

This week’s Friday Feelz artist was local hip hop artist F.A.D.E World. Originally from Phoenix, Arizona, lead hip hop artist Xhale started DJing in 1996, which turned into making beats and producing. From then he became an audio engineer and is now an award-winning hip hop artist.

F.A.D.E World is really an artist to watch in the local music scene here in Colorado Springs and is always looking to connect with other musicians to collaborate and write music. F.A.D.E World has a busy 2023 ahead, with many live shows coming up and also getting featured in an upcoming docu-series called “Built For It”

For more information on F.A.D.E World you can check out his social media pages FADEWORLD on Facebook, @contactXHale on Instagram and @ContactXHale at Twitter.