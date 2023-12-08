(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Prepare to be captivated by the unparalleled artistry of Thom LaFond as he skillfully weaves together a tapestry of raw, unfiltered emotion. With each note, he transports you to a world where passion knows no bounds. If you’re into the musical stylings of Tom Waits, Andrew Bird, and Elliott Smith, then you’re in for a treat with Thom’s captivating sonic and lyrical worlds.

After relocating to Nederland, Colorado, from New York, LaFond continues to be quite busy as a producer, a musician, and touring nationally with his quartet Banshee Tree. His newest album, “Lawless,” will be released on February 1, 2024. The first single, “Survival Chimes,” is out now.

Thom LaFond’s next gig is on December 29 at the Fox Theater in Boulder. He’ll be opening for Dan Hochman & Wellington Bullings. The show starts at 8 p.m., and tickets are $16 in advance.

For more on his music and how to connect with Thom LaFond, head to his website, thomlafond.com.