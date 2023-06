(Colorado Springs) – Local singer-songwriter Craig Walter treated the Loving Living Local viewers to his wonderful music on the Friday Feelz stage.

Walter, who resides in Colorado Springs, has music on all streaming platforms and performs LIVE on YouTube.

For more information and al of Craig’s show details head to his Facebook page.

Craig has performed at The Pikes Peak Center, Stargazers and the Meadowgrass Music Festival, with a show at the British Food Company this weekend.